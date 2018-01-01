Man accused of robbing two businesses at gunpoint in same block

NEW ORLEANS - Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for robbing two businesses on MacArthur Boulevard in December.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 32-year-old Ken Avant was identified as the suspect in the Dec. 15 armed robbery of a nail salon and Dec. 18 armed robbery of a Subway restaurant. Both businesses are in the same 3600 block of Macarthur Boulevard.

Avant was arrested without incident Thursday. He was booked in Jefferson Parish and transferred to the Orleans Parish Justice Center, where he was booked for two counts of armed robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the NOPD fourth district detectives at 504-659-6040. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

