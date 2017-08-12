Man accused of shooting passing cars, hotel lobby in CBD

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - State Police say a man was arrested after shooting at passing cars and into a hotel lobby in the Central Business District early Saturday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, 27-year-old Joseph David III, of Zachary, was booked for two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, aggravated assault with a firearm and three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility.

Police say David was involved in an altercation in the French Quarter earlier in the evening. He returned to his hotel on Common Street and left a short time later.

“He began walking and pointing a pistol at various vehicles and individuals in his vicinity,” a spokesperson for LSP said.

Investigators say Davis continued on Camp Street before firing at a passing vehicle around 1:30 a.m. He then continued walking and fired more shots toward the lobby entrance of a hotel

“Those rounds struck another vehicle and the lobby entrance doors,” LSP reports.

Troopers encountered David, who was still armed, in a nearby parking garage. Troopers fired at David who then surrendered. LSP reports that no one was hurt in the shooting.

“Louisiana State Police Detectives are conducting the follow-up investigation, and the case is ongoing,” LSP said.

