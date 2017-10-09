Man beaten, robbed in French Quarter returns home after surgery
Kevin Guin, 33 years old from Virginia, was in New Orleans when he says two men attacked him, robbed him and hit him in the head with a baseball bat after he left the Cats Meow to go back to the hotel on September 14.
WWLTV 10:15 PM. CDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Two Holy Cross students jailed after Bourbon Street brawlOct. 9, 2017, 10:15 p.m.
-
Gun fired at CBD restaurant after argument; one in custodyOct. 9, 2017, 5:25 p.m.
-
Man in serious condition after jumping on moving S&WB truckOct. 9, 2017, 7:07 p.m.