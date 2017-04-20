Man bolts from courtroom, eludes police after failed drug test

Walter Jackson, 21, had been in Chief Judge Benedict Willard’s courtroom earlier today.

NEW ORLEANS - A man who had been out of jail on bond fled a courtroom and raced into a waiting car after learning he was to be jailed for a failed drug test, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office.



Walter Jackson, 21, was making a court appearance and was asked to take a drug test. Upon returning to court, Jackson was told he had failed the test and would be going to jail.

That apparently didn't sit well with Jackson, who didn't wait for further instructions. A sheriff's office spokesman said Jackson fled the courtroom, went down the court stairs and into a waiting car, which then fled the scene.



Jackson's last known address was 7461 Bullard Avenue. He had been charged with being a principal to a vehicle theft, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and intimidating a witness.





