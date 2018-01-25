Big Freedia confirms brother was killed in Central City overnight

(Photo: Dupuy, Kevin, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans bounce performer Big Freedia says her brother was killed in Central City Wednesday night.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed 35-year-old Adam Ross was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. around 10 p.m. Wednesday. New Orleans police officers found Ross unresponsive and lying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.

A motive or suspect in the shooting has not been determined.

The family’s attorney released a statement to the New Orleans Advocate Thursday morning:

"My younger brother, Adam Ross, was fatally shot last night in a senseless act of violence in New Orleans," the singer wrote. "As the magnitude of this situation sinks in, I am canceling any shows this weekend (Jan 26-28). Thank you for understanding this very difficult time for me and my family. We are truly heartbroken."

Big Freedia shared on her verified Instagram account early Thursday morning.

“My heart is so heavy right now ! They took my baby brother from me I can't not get ready for this now he is in heaven with my Mama lord give me strength!!” Big Freedia posted around 2 a.m.

“Up can't sleep my lil brother really gone they took him from us please pinch me so I can wake up from this dream missing him like crazy my only blood brother!” Big Freedia posted hours later.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Michael Pluikis at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

