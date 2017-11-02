Man found fatally shot on Lakeshore Drive

NEW ORLEANS -- Police officers are investigating a homicide on Lakeshore Drive.

According to NOPD, officers found the body of a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the 5400 block of Lakeshore Drive, under the Seabrook Bridge. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

NOPD investigators are currently gathering evidence to determine when and where this shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

