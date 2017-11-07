Man jumps from second story window to escape fire

Dozens of Treme residents are without a place to go this evening after losing everything in a hotel fire. Many who stay at the Tirc Hotel on St. Ann Street say it was their home and now it's unliveable. The fire started quickly and the people staying ther

WWLTV 5:41 PM. CST November 07, 2017

