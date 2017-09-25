Man killed in early morning shooting in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood early Monday morning.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of Marais Street.

Investigators say officers discovered a black man with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

“No further information is available at this time,” the NOPD said.

The shooting in the St. Roch is the fourth shooting that police have reported since 8 p.m. Sunday night.

This is a developing story.

