Man knocked woman unconscious before kidnapping her, police say

CORRECTION: The initial release by New Orleans Police said the attack happened Sunday, June 23. The story has been updated to reflect the correct date ( July 23).

NEW ORLEANS, La. - Police have identified a suspect they say is responsible for a kidnapping a woman after beating her unconscious Sunday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, the attack happened around 5:15 p.m. on July 23 in the 1200 block of Poydras Street. A woman was having drinks and playing video games with the man before getting into an argument.

Police say the man followed the woman outside, struck her multiple times and punched her in the face knocking her unconscious.

“The perpetrator, with the assistance of another subject, then put the victim inside of a Toyota Tundra and fled the scene,” NOPD spokesperson Juan D. Barnes said.

NOPD said that the victim has not been located and the man is still at large. He is wanted for second-degree kidnapping.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District Detectives at 504-658-6080. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.





