Man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 Melba's restaurant shooting

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS – A man will spend the rest of his life in jail for fatally shooting another man outside of a St. Roch restaurant in 2015.



According to court documents, 25-year-old Janero McBride was sentenced to life in prison Friday without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension.



McBride was found guilty of second-degree murder after a trial that pit an admitted second gunman, Jacob Love, against him on the stand.



According to The Advocate, Love testified McBride was a friend he said he knew “damn near all my life.”



Love said the target of the May 13, 2015 shooting were a group of rivals from the former Iberville housing development.



Toby Roche, 24, died in the shooting. McBride was also convicted of two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

© 2017 WWL-TV