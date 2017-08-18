Man shot in leg while walking in 7th Ward

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say one man was shot while walking in the Seventh Ward early Friday morning.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Pauger Street before 3 a.m. Friday. A victim said he was walking when he saw two men armed with guns.

“He had a verbal exchange with the males. As the victim tried to walk away, he heard gunshots, and realized he was shot in the left thigh,” the NOPD said.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No additional details about the shooting have been released at this time.

© 2017 WWL-TV