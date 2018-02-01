Man shot in the back near intersection of Read Blvd. and Morrison Rd.

NEW ORLEANS - Police say one man was wounded in a shooting in New Orleans East late Wednesday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:23 p.m. near the intersection of Read Boulevard and Morrison Road.

Police say one man was brought to an area hospital while suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The man’s condition, a suspect or a motive in the shooting has not been released.

“No additional details are available at this time,” a spokesperson for the NOPD said.

This is a developing story.

