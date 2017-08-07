Man shot in the head on S. Prieur Street, police say

Police are investigating two armed robberies late Friday night. (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say one man is dead after a shooting on South Prieur Street overnight.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened around 9:17 p.m. near the intersection of General Taylor and South Prieur streets. Officers arriving at the scene found an unknown adult male lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the 42000 block of South Prieur Street.

“Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive,” a statement from the NOPD said.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name at a later time.

NOPD did not release any additional details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Debra Normand at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

