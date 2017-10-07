Man shot on Toledano St. as hurricane rains come onshore

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say one man was hurt in a shooting in the Broadmoor neighborhood of New Orleans Saturday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Toledano Street.

“Preliminary report indicates one male victim was shot to the arm,” the NOPD said.

Police did not release any additional details about the shooting at this time.

