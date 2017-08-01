Man wanted after kidnapping in New Orleans East, police say

Wanted: Michael Jacobs (Photo: New Orleans Police, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are looking for a man they say attacked, threatened with a gun and kidnapped a man Monday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, Michael Jacobs, 35, approached two people in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5 p.m. Monday. Jacobs allegedly punched the two victims in the face, pointed a gun at one of the victims and forced him into his vehicle.

Police say Jacobs then drove the victim to a nearby park. He later fled on foot when he saw NOPD units in the area.

NOPD said Jacobs is wanted for simple kidnapping, false imprisonment while armed with a firearm, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of simple battery.

Anyone with information about Jacob’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

