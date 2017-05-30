Image: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS – Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a person believed to be responsible for a shooting on Iberville Street last week.







According to New Orleans Police, officers in the area heard several gunshots around 3:44 a.m. Sunday, May 21 near the intersection of Iberville and Crozat Street. The officers then saw three men, two with gunshot wounds to their legs, running toward them.



Detectives later learned that the incident was captured on video and one man was seen shooting at the victims. The shooter was seen walking on Basin Street immediately before the shooting.



NOPD described the suspect as a black male between the ages of 18 to 22-years-old. He is between 5’8” to 5’10” tall and weighs between 150 to 160 pounds. Police say he has a light complexion and long dreadlocked hair with a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.



Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

© 2017 WWL-TV