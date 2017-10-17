Man who allegedly stabbed, suffocated daughter was S&WB employee

NEW ORLEANS -- Mark Hambrick, the man who allegedly confessed to stabbing and suffocating his 18-month-old daughter to death in their Bywater home, had worked New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board according to payroll records.

According to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate, Hambrick was a management development analyst at the agency and finished a sixth-month probationary period in February of this year.

According to New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison, Hambrick called NOPD police around 7:03 a.m. and confessed to the crime. He then told police where his daughter's location and his location.

Police arriving at the scene found Hambrick on the porch of his home in the 3100 block of North Rampart Street and his daughter's dead body inside.

Hambrick was taken into custody without incident. Harrison said he gave a statement saying that "God had made him do it."

"It's a gruesome scene. It's tragic," said Harrison. "A mother has lost a baby and has now lost a husband."

© 2017 WWL-TV