Man who fled courtroom in April still at large, wanted for weekend assault

A man believed to be Jackson, raced into a waiting car after running from a courtroom when a judge informed him that he had failed a drug test.

NEW ORLEANS - A man who bolted out of an Orleans Parish courtroom after allegedly failing a drug test nearly seven weeks ago is still on the loose and is now the suspect in an aggravated assault, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Walter Jackson, 21, has been on the run since he raced out of a courtroom during a bond hearing after a judge informed him that he had failed a drug test. Jackson had been out on bond prior to the hearing.

Witnesses saw him flee out of the courtroom and out of the building and into a waiting car, which took off.

Walter Jackson (Photo: New Orleans Police Department)

Recently, police identified Jackson as the suspect in an aggravated assault.

Police said the victim in that case was walking near Haynes Boulevard and Vincent Street about 1 a.m. on June 2. The victim told them that he heard a car approach and recognized Jackson, who then allegedly pulled out a silver and black handgun and pointed it at the victim.



Jackson's last known address was 7461 Bullard Ave. He had been charged with being a principal to a vehicle theft, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and intimidating a witness.

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV