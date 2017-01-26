Man, who served 23 years for rape, murder, won't face retrial

NEW ORLEANS – A man who served 23 years in prison on rape and murder convictions that were thrown out by an appeals court judge late in 2015 has been cleared after the Orleans District Attorney’s Office dropped all charges, saying it would be too difficult to retry the decades-old case.

Robert Jones was released from Angola in November, 2015 after an appeals court ruled that prosecutors had withheld critical evidence in the trial in the early '90s.

For the past year, the Orleans DA’s office indicated that it would re-try the case, but decided Thursday that was no longer an option for them. The decision came in the middle of an evidentiary hearing in which District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro had been subpoenaed to testify. During the three previous days of the hearing, defense attorneys with innocence project New Orleans - aided by celebrity defense attorney Barry Scheck - grilled former and current prosecutors to try and show a pattern of the DA's office withholding critical evidence from defendants.

While Jones' legal team and supporters considered the dismissal of the case a clear exoneration, a spokesman for Cannizzaro rejected that language, stating, "in the opinion of the District Attorney, today's proceedings did not exonerate Robert Jones."

“It is difficult to retry any case that is more than two decades old. The office, unfortunately, has concluded that it cannot at this time retry a complex case such as this,” said a statement from Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman.

“Given the current epidemic level of violent crime in New Orleans, it is difficult for a systemically underfunded law enforcement agency such as the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office to not only keep up with its current prosecutorial demands, but to also retry a more than 20-yearold case in which a defendant has been granted a new trial on account of something that occurred long before the current administration.”

Bowman said the victim is still certain that Jones was her attacker.

The Innocence Project worked on Jones’ case and had previously said that the withheld evidence was substantial.

“The evidence withheld in this case is a series of police reports, witness statements and, really, a mound of police documentation,” said attorney Emily Maw, director of the Innocence Project New Orleans, the non-profit organization that won Jones’ freedom.

That evidence was enough to convince the appeals court to throw out Jones' conviction on multiple grounds, including withheld evidence that “undermined confidence in the jury’s verdict” and resulted in “a reasonable probability that, had the evidence been disclosed to the defense, the result of the proceeding would have been different.”

Jones, who turned 44 today, was brought to trial during the tenure of former District Attorney Harry Connick, whose 30-year career as DA has been marred by a number of guilty verdicts reversed due to withheld evidence by his office.

(© 2017 WWL)