Man wounded after overnight shooting in Gert Town.

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 5:10 AM. CST January 23, 2018

NEW ORLEANS - Police say one man was wounded after a shooting in the Gert Town neighborhood overnight.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened before 11:28 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Carrolton Avenue.

Police say one man arrived at New Orleans East Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

“No further information is currently available,” a statement from the NOPD said.

