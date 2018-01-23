Man wounded after overnight shooting in Gert Town.

NEW ORLEANS - Police say one man was wounded after a shooting in the Gert Town neighborhood overnight.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened before 11:28 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Carrolton Avenue.

Police say one man arrived at New Orleans East Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

“No further information is currently available,” a statement from the NOPD said.

