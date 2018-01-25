Two separate deadly shootings within 12 hours in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Police say one man was shot multiple times and later died in New Orleans East Thursday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Beau Street off Morrison Road. Police say a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the back was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

“No further information is available at this time,” a spokesperson for the NOPD said.

The shooting in New Orleans East is the second deadly shooting in the city within hours. Police say a man was fatally killed in Central City Wednesday night.

