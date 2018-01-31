Man wounded in armed robbery in Irish Channel area

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

NEW ORLEANS - Police say one man was shot after an attempted armed robbery in the Irish Channel area late Tuesday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Harmony Street. Police say one man was shot but the severity of his injuries were not released.

Investigators have not released any additional details about the shooting.

“No further information is available at this time,” a spokesperson for the NOPD said.

