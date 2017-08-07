Mayor Landrieu out of town as heavy rains flood New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Officials in City Hall say Mayor Mitch Landrieu was out of town as heavy rains dropped as much as eight inches on parts of the metro New Orleans area over the weekend.

“Mayor Landrieu was out of town this weekend at a security conference. He left Friday and returned today,” Director of Communications Tyronne Walker said Monday afternoon.

Walker said that Landrieu will visit affected residences and businesses Monday afternoon. Walker did not specify where the security conference was held.

Deputy Mayor Ryan Berni on Sunday told The New Orleans Advocate the conference was in Aspen, Colorado.

Landrieu's official Twitter account was active over the weekend tweeting photos of work crews clearing debris around the city.

Sewerage and Water Board crews cleaning up at S. Carrollton Ave. and Tulane Ave. pic.twitter.com/3QuGKjsVs7 — Mitch Landrieu (@MayorLandrieu) August 6, 2017

Landrieu will not be the only government leader to tour flooded neighborhoods Monday. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’s Office said he will tour areas impacted the hardest by Saturday’s flooding. Edwards’ tour will start in the Treme neighborhood around 2:40 p.m.

WWLTV will livestream Governor Edwards’ tour of New Orleans. Watch WWLTV and WWLTV.com for updates.

© 2017 WWL-TV