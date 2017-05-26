Mayor Landrieu's speech has gotten a lot of attention from around the nation.

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor Mitch Landrieu's' monument removal speech is popping up in news and media reports around the country. It has been featured by news organizations from USA Today, The Chicago Tribune to social media sites and web videos.

"It struck a nerve, whatever side you're on," Dr. Sheryl Kennedy-Haydel, Assistant Professor at Xavier University's Department of Mass Communication said.

It certainly struck a nerve with many of those who protested Landrieu's push to remove four confederate monuments from the city.

The same day Landrieu gave his address, many pro-monument supporters told Eyewitness News they saw this coming. George Peterson says the Mayor's speech was politically transparent. There's been speculation about what the Mayor will do beyond his time in office. Some believe he's craving a position with bigger impact.

"Mitch Landrieu has been pushing this narrative for the past two years, solely in my opinion, to further his own political career onto the national stage.



Even those who agreed with Landrieu's speech, Like Malcolm Suber with Take Em Down NOLA, feel Landrieu should take more action.

"If his convictions are really that this was a nightmarish existence for black people under slavery and Jim Crow, then he would be joining with Take 'Em Down NOLA to say all of these statues to the confederacy and White supremacy should come down. We're issuing an invitation to the mayor to finish the job. He has only begun the job and we want him to finish the job before he leaves office next May," Suber said.

Mayor Landrieu discussed his speech in a recorded interview with NBC's Chuck Todd.

" I am surprised as you are that the speech went viral. It was intended for a local audience. But evidently, it was a speech that people across the country are dealing with and I hope they do it in a forthright and honest manner with each other," Mayor Landrieu said.

Kennedy-Haydel, assistant professor in Xavier University's Mass Communications Department says speeches, regardless of the person or political party, have often been used to bring awareness to a controversial issue or topic.

"Speeches are so important. We can't ignore them. And it's not so much about oratory. It shows through the viral nature of this speech, that people are really craving this type of communication," Dr. Kennedy-Haydel said.

A type of communication that's leaving many to question the audience the Mayor is truly seeking.

© 2017 WWL-TV