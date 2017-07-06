Mayor to sign executive order enacting Climate Action Strategy in spirit of Paris Agreement

Mayor Mitch Landrieu addresses the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, the last of the Confederate-era monuments to be taken down.

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Mitch Landrieu is scheduled to unveil the city’s first climate action strategy 10 a.m. Friday at the Sewerage & Water Board Green Roof Project, near Lee Circle.

The mayor will sign an executive order to adopt the strategy and commit to the goals of the Paris Climate agreement, the mayor’s office said.

Landrieu announced the event during his State of the City Address, Thursday. The mayor said climate change was an existential threat to the city during the address.

“... New Orleans is a coastal city,” the mayor said. “We are, in fact surrounded by water. The sea is rising, and weather patterns are changing rapidly and dramatically.”

The city’s climate action strategy will cut emissions in half by 2030 and create jobs, according to Landrieu.

After President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement June 1, Landrieu issued a statement that outlined the commitment New Orleans made to protecting itself against the effects of climate change.

“As the world committed to take action, New Orleans did, too,” the Mayor’s Statement said.

“In December 2015 ... I signed the Global Covenant of Mayors on Climate and Energy, adding New Orleans to the team of more than 7,400 cities in 119 countries worldwide committed to taking climate action.”

New Orleans, like other coastal cities would cease to exist, if climate change is left unchecked, the statement said. Louisiana faces subsidence, coastal erosion and sea level rise.

Out of obligation to future generations, New Orleanians must work to restore the coast, Landrieu said during Thursday’s address.

“The Wetlands that provide New Orleans protection from storms and define our food, culture, and economy are disappearing faster than anywhere else in the world,” Landrieu’s address said. “But ... we shouldn’t have to choose between our homes our land OR our jobs.”

No details have been released on the mayor’s plan as of yet. Landrieu will host a press conference to detail the plan on July 7 at 10 a.m.

