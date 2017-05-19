WWL
Mayor: Worker safety couldn't be guaranteed at night for Lee's removal

Associated Press , WWL 1:38 PM. CDT May 19, 2017

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -  New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says taking down a prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee will allow his city to "heal and become the city we always should have been."

Lee's statue comes down Friday, the last of four Confederate-related statues to be removed from public property in the Louisiana city.

Three other Confederacy-related statues were removed at night. The mayor says the Lee statue is coming down in the daytime because officials couldn't guarantee the safety of construction workers from nearby electrical lines if they worked at night.

Landrieu plans to address city residents later in the afternoon. He says in an interview with The Associated Press that "we don't want these statues in places of reverence; they need to be in places of remembrance."


 

