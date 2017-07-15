Mayoral candidates talk crime in first day of race

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - The race for the Mayor’s Office has officially started and the four frontrunners for the position are looking for your vote. Michael Bagneris, LaToya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet and Troy Henry say they’re ready to handle the issues in The Big Easy.

The most pressing issue voters want the next mayor to address: lowering crime. All of the candidates agree – something needs to be done to get more officers to patrol the streets of New Orleans. But candidates say there are more ways crime can be lowered.

BAGNERIS: “A long-range plan is to ensure the trust factor between the police department and the community is revitalized. It doesn’t exist right now.”

CHARBONNET: “We can ill afford to lose police officers right now. For the last 10 years, I worked with them day-in and day-out. I understand their needs. They’ve articulated their concerns to me but economic development helps reduce crime.”

CANTRELL: “Nothing beats a bullet better than a job. We need opportunities that meet our people where they are so they can take care of themselves and their families.”

HENRY: “We’re going to go after eliminating the root cause of it. We need more and better jobs here. So, one of my goals is to bring 40,000-50,000 jobs here through aggressive recruitment of Fortune 1000 companies.”

The other issues candidates want to address includes affordable housing, revitalizing New Orleans East and pushing for a better quality of life.

CHARBONNET: “We got to address affordable housing. People who work in the city should be able to live in the city. They should be able to afford where they work. It is crucial for many. People shouldn’t have to travel afar to get to work.”

CANTRELL: “We would have to align the resources with the priorities, our families and our children in terms of stabilizing neighborhoods where we live and where we work and where we need to thrive.”

BAGNERIS: “Talent shows that they used to host so that the parents can come to see how talented our children are. Those are the things we need to get back to. Why? Because it worked.”

HENRY: “New Orleans east is one of the areas that need to be revitalized and I’ve got a plan for that. We’ve been left behind and I think New Orleans East has so much untapped potential.”

