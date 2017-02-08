Meteorologists look to damage to tell them about tornados

A very large tree, uprooted in New Orleans East. (Photo: Paul Murphy)

NEW ORLEANS -- When meteorologists want to know how strong a storm was, they look at the damage it left behind.

Teams of meteorologists from the National Weather Service were walking through New Orleans East the day after a EF-3 tornado touched down.

“The job of the weather service is to issue the warnings ahead of time,” said Ken Graham with the National Weather Service in New Orleans. “Then after we have a tornado on the ground, our job is to come out and find out where the tornado started where it ended, how wide the tornado is and also to assign an EF rating.”

So far, the NWS has determined that the tornado that hit New Orleans East was an EF-3 tornado, with winds around 140 mph. Its path was about two miles long and half-a-mile wide.

To determine that, NWS scientists look at the damage of each house and follow the trail.

“For instance, the entire roof is missing (from this house) so we’d take a look at how it is a single-family home and make note of the fact that the entire roof is missing and some exterior walls have collapsed,” said Danielle Manning with the NWS. “Based on that we can get an estimated wind speed for what causes that type of damage.”

(© 2017 WWL)