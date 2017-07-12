MISSING: 13-year-old last seen with man she met on social media

NEW ORLEANS – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen believed to be with an older man she met on social media.

According to New Orleans Police, 13-year-old Aniya Davis was last seen at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning leaving with 22-year-old Rigoberto Usher against her guardian’s consent.

Police say Usher fled in a white 2011 Dodge Charger with a Louisiana license plate number WVC908.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Orleans Police Third District Detectives at 504-658-6030.

