Missing man last seen leaving St. Claude home

NEW ORLEANS - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man reported missing from his St. Claude neighborhood home earlier this month.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 51-year-old Charles Terrell was last seen by his mom in the 2700 block of North Prieur Street around 10 a.m. Dec. 12.

Terrell reportedly left the home with his mother’s brown 2002 Buick Rendevous with the Louisiana license plate #PXW141. Terrell has not returned home since Dec. 12.

He is described as a black man, standing about 6’2” tall and weighing about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about Terrell’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD detectives at 504-658-6050.

