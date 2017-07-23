Missing man was supposed to meet up with family, police say

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are asking the public’s help to find a man reported missing from St. Anthony Street earlier this month.

According to New Orleans Police, 55-year-old Michael Collier was supposed to travel to Colllier Street to meet family members on July 2. He never arrived and police say he has not been seen or heard from since.

Collier was last seen in his silver 2012 Toyota Camry with a Louisiana license plate number 333 AYQ.

Anyone with information about Collier’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Orleans Police Third District at 504-658-6030 or NOPD at 504-821-2222.

© 2017 WWL-TV