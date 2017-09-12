Missing elderly woman last seen at Uptown healthcare center

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing from an uptown healthcare center Monday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, Elisabeth Berryhill, 66, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of General Taylor Street. Police say she has not returned home.

“Berryhill has a number of different health issues,” the NOPD said.

Berryhill is described as being 5’0”, medium build with a “fair complexion” and light brown/blonde hair.

Anyone with information about Berryhill’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District Detectives at 504-658-6060.

© 2017 WWL-TV