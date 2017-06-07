Missing woman last seen more than a week ago

Cyntrell Jones, 30, last seen on May 31, 2017. (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for a missing woman last seen on May 31.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Cyntrell Jones' aunt last spoke to her on May 31 around 11 p.m. Jones' aunt told police her niece was somewhere on Chef Menteur Highway. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Jones was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black tights and black slippers.

Anyone with information on Cyntrell Jones' location is asked to call NOPD's fifth district detectives at 504-658-6050.

