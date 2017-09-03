Missing woman last seen at New Orleans East home

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman reported missing from her New Orleans East home over the weekend.

According to New Orleans Police, Carmelynne Pariker was last seen by her mother at a home in the 5500 block of Patio Way around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Pariker’s brother later arrived at the home after 6:30 p.m. and discovered that his sister was missing.

Police say Pariker was last seen wearing a lime green pajama top with black pajama bottoms.

“It should be noted the missing person suffers from a mental illness and epilepsy,” the NOPD said.

Anyone with information about Pariker’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District Detectives at 504-658-6070 or 911.

© 2017 WWL-TV