Monday deadline for New Orleans disparity study survey

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Monday is the deadline for businesses in the New Orleans metro area to complete a survey of their experiences with city contracts. But there are other ways to participate in a study of whether minority- and women-owned companies are getting a fair shake - and if not, what can be done to give them a better chance.



David Keen of Keen Independent Research says businesses can comment by email, U.S. mail, the website www.noladisparitystudy.com , a study hotline and public meetings.



Those meetings will start Oct. 5 at the University of New Orleans.



More information's available on the website.



The study began in January, and will analyze contracts awarded from 2012 through 2016.



Preliminary results are expected in December, with a final report due in February.

