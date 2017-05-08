Monumental Task Force: City Park, not New Orleans, owns Beauregard statue

The Monumental Task Force said it is filing suit and that the state's lieutenant governor has asked City Park to make sure nothing happens to the P.G.T. Beauregard statue, saying that it is the property of the park and not the city of New Orleans.

WWL 10:26 AM. CDT May 08, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories