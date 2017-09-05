Motorcycle driver killed in overnight crash on Hayne Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash on Hayne Boulevard late Tuesday night.

According to New Orleans Police, the crash happened around 11:38 p.m. near the intersection of Hayne Blvd. and Martin Drive.

Officers responding to the scene found a man wearing a motorcycle helmet lying in the roadway. A black Cadillac CTS and a white motorcycle were also nearby with “significant damage.”

Investigators believe both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Hayne Blvd when they collided. The vehicles continued down the road before coming to rest in the 9400 block of Hayne Blvd.

Police said the motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigation into this incident is ongoing. No information on possible charges is available at this time,” the NOPD said in a statement early Wednesday morning.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name at a later time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Collin Munster at 504-658-6205.

