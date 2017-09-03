Motorcyclist dies in crash on Audubon Street

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash on Audubon Street Sunday night.

According to New Orleans Police, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of Audubon Street. Investigators say an SUV traveling westbound on Fig Street was making a right turn onto Audubon when a motorcycle “traveling at a high rate of speed” struck the vehicle’s rear driver side tire.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

“Blood and alcohol tests are pending and the investigation is ongoing,” the NOPD said. “No further information is available at this time.”

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the driver’s name at a later time.

Anyone with additional information about the crash can contact NOPD Fatality Investigator Collin Munster at 504-658-6208.

