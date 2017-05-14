Motorcyclist dies in Sunday morning crash

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS -- A motorcyclist died in a Central City crash Sunday morning.

According to NOPD, the unidentified rider was going down Jackson Avenue at a high rate of speed when he crashed into an SUV crossing at South Derbigny Street. Police say the motorcycle operator was ejected from his vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS, but died from his injuries.

Police say the motorcycle operator was not wearing any protective gear.



The SUV's driver was not injured and has not been charged in relation to the crash at this time.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

