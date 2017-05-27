Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-610 overpass

NEW ORLEANS -- A fatal crash claimed the life motorcyclist on the I-610 overpass Saturday afternoon.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the unidentified motorcyclist was going East on I-610 near the Franklin Avenue exit when he sideswiped a truck and lost control. Police say the motorcycle then crashed into a guard rail.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs