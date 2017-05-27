Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-610 overpass

(Photo: Derek Waldrip, WWLTV)

NEW ORLEANS -- A fatal crash claimed the life motorcyclist on the I-610 overpass Saturday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the unidentified motorcyclist was going East on I-610 near the Franklin Avenue exit when he sideswiped a truck and lost control. Police say the motorcycle then crashed into a guard rail.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

