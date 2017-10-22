Motorcyclist killed in crash on Lakeshore Drive

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say one man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Lakeshore Drive Thursday night.
According to New Orleans Police, the crash happened around 8:52 p.m. in the 1000 block of Lakeshore Drive.
Investigators say a man was driving eastbound when he lost control of the motorcycle and veered into oncoming traffic. He was ejected from the motorcycle and struck the driver’s side of a car traveling in the opposite lane.
The man was transported to a local hospital by EMS where he was later pronounced dead.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the man’s name at a later time.
Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact NOPD Fatality Investigator Michael Baldassaro at 504-658-6208.
