UPDATE: One killed, three wounded in 7th Ward shooting

(Photo: Caresse Jackman)

​NEW ORLEANS -- One person was killed and at least two more were wounded in the 7th Ward Thursday night.

According to NOPD, one man was killed and three more wounded in a shooting near the corner of Allen Street and North Rocheblave around 9 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Police say the three survivors have non-life-threatening injuries.

Eyewitness News is on the scene and will have the latest information on WWLTV.com and on our newscast following the NFL game.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV