N.O. student will study at university that sold her ancestors as slaves
In 2016, a New York Times article revealed that in 1838 the Jesuit priests who ran Georgetown University sold 272 slaves to sustain the school's finances. Many of these slaves ended up on plantations here in Louisiana. There could be thousands of living d
WWLTV 10:19 PM. CDT July 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Covington neighborhood rocked by home invasion, knife attackJul 25, 2017, 7:12 p.m.
-
EXCLUSIVE: Normand makes radio appearance before show launchJul 25, 2017, 7:59 p.m.
-
Normand announces retirement as sheriff; takes over…Jul 25, 2017, 11:11 a.m.