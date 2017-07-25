N.O. student will study at university that sold her ancestors as slaves

In 2016, a New York Times article revealed that in 1838 the Jesuit priests who ran Georgetown University sold 272 slaves to sustain the school's finances. Many of these slaves ended up on plantations here in Louisiana. There could be thousands of living d

WWLTV 10:19 PM. CDT July 25, 2017

