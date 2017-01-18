New airport terminal expands to add 5 more gates

An artist rendering of the proposed north terminal project. (Photo: flymsy.com)

KENNER, La. - The new north terminal project at Armstrong International Airport has been expanded from 30 to 35 gates, Mayor Mitch Landrieu and the Aviation Board announced Wednesday.



The new terminal, which will replace the existing terminal, is set for completion in October, 2018.

“This gate expansion is great news for our city and state,” said Mayor Landrieu. “We are growing at a record pace. In 2016, the growth of the Louis Armstrong International Airport exceeded our expectations yet again. With increased service via 17 airlines and 59 non-stop destinations, including 7 international destinations, we have hit the triggers for additional expansion.”

Announced in April 2013, the new North Terminal will be constructed on the north side of the existing Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) property, creating over 13,000 new construction jobs and significant opportunities for local businesses and disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) in the region. In total, the approximately 820,000 square-foot terminal will feature 35 gates, a 2,200-car parking garage, a central utility plant and a ground transportation staging area.

The anticipated funding of the $110 million expansion will be through airport bonds.





