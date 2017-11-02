New images released in 2016 New Year's Day dragging death

NEW ORLEANS - The NOPD has released more than a dozen images of a vehicle suspected to have been the one that hit Joshua Woodruff sometime between New Year's Eve 2015 and New Year's Day 2016 and dragged him underneath to his death several miles away.



Police believe Woodruff was struck while waiting for a ride service to pick him up and that he was dragged for miles. His body was discovered near the off ramp of the Crescent City Connection in Algiers around 3:30 a.m. New Year's Day.



The images are dark and often blurry, but NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said he hoped the release would spark some memory in anyone who may have seen the incident.

“We want to release numerous pictures now, different angles … in an attempt to maybe jog someone’s memory who was down there,” said Homicide Detective Robert Barrere, who is now the lead detective on the case. “Our main piece of evidence is this video surveillance that we have from the French Quarter.”

Woodruff was a Nebraska native and Harvard University graduate visiting New Orleans with friends for New Year’s. He was survived by his parents, a brother and a sister.

The family’s aim right now is not to seek financial damages, according to their attorney, Billy Gibbens. Instead they want to be able to issue subpoenas to “supplement” the Police Department investigation.





