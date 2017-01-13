New Orleans has nation's fastest-growing immigrant population

New Orleans is now one of the fastest growing cities, especially when it comes to new citizens. In the most recent census, the city ranked number one in foreign-born population growth.

The city has several programs available to make the move easier, but families say it’s still a difficult transition. Enita moved to New Orleans from Honduras a year ago. She found the city overwhelming and feels like an outsider.

"It's hard to adapted because there are a lot of cultures and a lot of racism,” Enita said.

Although she feels alone, she's certainly not the only newcomer in New Orleans. Currently this city has the fastest growing foreign born population in the country. Newcomers are moving from: Latin-America 46 percent, Asia 35 percent, Europe 13 percent, other 6 percent.

There are several places offering programs to help make the transition a little easier. A few of those are Catholic Charities and Nuestra Voz.

Martin Gutierrez is the Division Director for Catholic Charities. He says the biggest challenge is often times learning a new language.

"If someone doesn't know the language it can be very difficult,” Gutierrez said.

Catholic Charities and Nuestra Voz offer English Language classes. For Enita these classes have been life changing.

"It lifted my self-esteem,” Enita said.

Mayra Pineda is the president of the Hispanic chamber of commerce. She says this ongoing foreign population growth will be reflected in the local economy.

"Hispanics are very entrepreneurial, very creative and handworkers."

For Enita, she's focused on giving her children a better life here, so they can create a better life for others in Honduras.

"They can go back to where we're from and they can change how things are,” Enita said.

New Orleans ranks third in overall population growth according to the most recent census.

