New Orleans is learning to live with water instead of pumping it out

NEW ORLEANS -- It’s a well known fact that New Orleans is a city under water and when the bad weather rolls in almost everyone’s mind turns to pumping out the water as fast as possible.

“You can’t pump your way out of the problem," David Waggoner said. "You could double the size of the drainage system and you won’t solve the problem.”

Waggoner is an architect with Waggoner & Ball architects. He believes its time for a change in thinking more towards how can we work and live with the water in Southeast Louisiana.

“We live surrounded by water and the water is higher than we are and the only way we stay here is by basically allowing this land to float up” Waggoner explained

That’s why he is an advocate of working with the water where it is and allowing it to drain into natural areas where it can percolate into the ground. His company is currently working with St. Bernard Parish, Jefferson Parish and the east bank of New Orleans to develop a water management strategy.

And he isn’t the only one backing this idea.

“From very young to old, people will start to realize that this is a new way of thinking, living and doing” Charles Allen said.

Allen, the Resilience outreach manager in New Orleans, explained that just over a year ago the city was awarded funding from HUD just over $141 million and another $60 million in FEMA hazard mitigation that will go towards building a green infrastructure system.

“We as a city have to do a better job managing rain water we can no longer rely on the traditional drainage system," Allen said.

The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority is already putting this into practice on a small scale in Gentilly. Sidewalks have been cut to divert water into the storm water park away from the city drainage system.

The area holds about 90,000 gallons of water and what they’re hoping is that with other areas similar to these, they can reduce local flooding and reduce subsidence.

“There’s a whole other multitude of dividends that will come about: Environmental awareness, job opportunities and long term sound sensible community development," Allen said.

