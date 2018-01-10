New Orleans named No. 1 place to travel in 2018 by New York Times

(Photo: Danny Monteverde)

NEW ORLEANS -- The New York Times named New Orleans the No. 1 destination on their list of "52 places to visit in 2018."

"There is no city in the world like New Orleans," the writeup by Dan Saltzstein reads. "Influences from Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa and indigenous peoples have made it the ultimate melting pot. And that diversity expresses itself in a multitude of ways that define New Orleans in the American imagination: music, food, language, and on and on. Though it’s been a long recovery from Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans isn’t just back on its feet, it is as vibrant as ever — particularly impressive for a 300-year old."

Colombia; Basilicata, Italy; the Caribbean; and Vierwaldstättersee, Switzerland, round out the lists top five.

Cincinnati, Ohio is the second-highest ranked US city, coming in at No. 8.

