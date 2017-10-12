New Orleans police pay overhaul goes to city for approval

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A plan that would give New Orleans police officers pay raises between 5 percent and 19 percent depending on their ranks now awaits passage by the City Council.

The Advocate reports the New Orleans Civil Service Commission unanimously approved the overhaul Tuesday. If the Council approves, the proposal would cost the city $9.2 million a year and go into effect at the start of next year.

Police Association of New Orleans represents some officers. Its president, Michael Glasser, says the plan would mean that careers have peaked at the second rank for officers without college education or who don't want to become supervisors.

Police Association attorney Eric Hessler says the plan was approved before the Commission received results from an outside firm conducting a study of police salaries that's expected in the coming weeks.

