New Orleans public transportation changes for Nate

WWLTV (Photo: WWLTV)

NEW ORLEANS — RTA is making pre-storm preparations for Tropical Storm Nate according to our hurricane preparedness plan.



Currently, all bus services are operating their regular schedules. Paratransit services will continue regularly scheduled pickups through 8:00pm on Saturday evening. If sustained winds exceed 35mph, or other conditions cause the roads to become impassable, RTA transit services will be discontinued to protect the safety of our riding community.



Beginning at 5:15am tomorrow, all streetcars will be replaced with buses. The Riverfront streetcar will operate from 5:15am-10:00am. At 10:00am, the Riverfront line will shut down so that RTA can begin banking its fleet of “Red Lady” streetcars along the line.



Ferry services will be impacted by the U.S. Coast Guard’s decisions under threat levels and wind conditions. We expect services to be discontinued sometime on Saturday. We will monitor all U.S. Coast Guard directives and weather conditions on the Mississippi River and announce any service disruptions as necessary.



The Cemeteries Transit Center project team will secure all equipment and construction materials and ensure all approved traffic controls are in place. The contractor will have an emergency crew on standby to monitor the construction site during and after the storm.



Public notices will be sent out detailing any service interruptions as weather conditions demand.



Visit our website at www.norta.com, follow us on Twitter and Facebook @NewOrleansRTA, or call our Customer Care Rideline at 504.248.3900 for the most up-to-date information about our services during the storm.

© 2017 WWL-TV